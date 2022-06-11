Sei Investments Co. Purchases 77,320 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.04% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $356,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

SCHA opened at $41.37 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

