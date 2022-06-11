Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.77

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $60.48, with a volume of 1450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.64.
About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.
