Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.77

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $60.48, with a volume of 1450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

