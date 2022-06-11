Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.0743 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $34.15 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011963 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

