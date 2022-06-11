Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

MCRB opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $298.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.46. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

