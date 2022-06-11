ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Trimmed by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW opened at $473.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 430.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.44.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

