Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,792 shares of company stock worth $1,297,982. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

