Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.01 Million in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $76,540,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,885,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.74.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.