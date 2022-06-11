Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $731,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.54.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $380.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.59. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

