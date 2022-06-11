Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 26,303 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Upwork by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $786,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,288. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

