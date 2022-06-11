Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company.

About SSR Mining (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.