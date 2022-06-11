Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $755,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 760.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 385,047 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,581 shares of company stock worth $6,410,182. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

