Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.71.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

