SFI Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $488,000.

FINS opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

