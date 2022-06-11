SFI Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,041,000 after acquiring an additional 363,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 499,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 420,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS IDV opened at $28.95 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.