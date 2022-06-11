SFI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF makes up about 6.1% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSI opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.76. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

