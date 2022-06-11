SFI Advisors LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF accounts for 2.7% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned 2.18% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $96.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

