SFI Advisors LLC Takes $4.89 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after buying an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,197,000 after acquiring an additional 942,059 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

