Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Grows By 875.6%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a growth of 875.6% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,971,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRGO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Bergio International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Bergio International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides upscale jewelry comprising white diamonds, yellow diamonds, pearls, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold and platinum.

