Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Grows By 1,116.7%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 1,116.7% from the May 15th total of 491,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

