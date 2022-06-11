Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Grows By 561.2%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, an increase of 561.2% from the May 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

ESVIF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,314. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESVIF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.53.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

