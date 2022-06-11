Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Decreases By 88.2%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.6784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJNSY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.