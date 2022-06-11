Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Decreases By 88.2%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.6784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GJNSY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.