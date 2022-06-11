Short Interest in MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Declines By 75.9%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MPXOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 4,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,656. MPX International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get MPX International alerts:

About MPX International (Get Rating)

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.