Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Increases By 2,150.0%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 2,150.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,881,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NNUP opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.27.
About Nocopi Technologies (Get Rating)
