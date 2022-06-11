Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Increases By 2,150.0%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 2,150.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,881,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NNUP opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

About Nocopi Technologies (Get Rating)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.