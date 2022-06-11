Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Drops By 75.0%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

