Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Decreases By 80.4%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLVRF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

