Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Decreases By 80.4%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SLVRF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.58.
About Silver One Resources
