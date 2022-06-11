Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading Down 2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €121.32 ($130.45) and last traded at €121.68 ($130.84). Approximately 1,409,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €124.16 ($133.51).
The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of €118.15 and a 200-day moving average of €132.75.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)
