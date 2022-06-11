Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading Down 2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €121.32 ($130.45) and last traded at €121.68 ($130.84). Approximately 1,409,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €124.16 ($133.51).

The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of €118.15 and a 200-day moving average of €132.75.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

