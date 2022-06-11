Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.15 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.95.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

TSE:SMT opened at C$1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.54.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$78.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.