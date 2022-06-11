SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.30. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $5,082,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

