Signature Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $806.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Signature Chain has a market cap of $466,591.63 and $806.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

