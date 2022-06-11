Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the May 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Silver Lake Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

SVLKF opened at $1.11 on Friday. Silver Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Eastern Goldfields and Midwest regions of Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Deflector Gold Copper project that produces gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia, including development and ramp up of a secondary high grade ore source at Rothsay; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.