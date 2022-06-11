Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($159.89) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) price target on Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €122.60 ($131.83) on Tuesday. Sixt has a one year low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a one year high of €170.30 ($183.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

