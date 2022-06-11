Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.34.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile (CVE:SIM)
