Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 193.6% from the May 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDTK opened at $1.16 on Friday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

