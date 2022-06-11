Skycoin Price Hits $0.0966 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $2.12 million and $15,851.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00347873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00421874 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.