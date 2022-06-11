SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,341,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

