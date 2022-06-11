SmartMesh (SMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,466.00

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $3,466.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

