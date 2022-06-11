Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $65.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.93.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,714.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 343.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 133,193 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

