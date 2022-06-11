SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $509.40 and last traded at $515.25. Approximately 1,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $530.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.00.

Get SMC alerts:

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.