SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $509.40 and last traded at $515.25. Approximately 1,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $530.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.00.
About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)
