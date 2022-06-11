Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Shares Down 8%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 562,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,536,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Society Pass from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.
Society Pass Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPA)
Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.
