Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $22.43 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

