South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of South Jersey Industries worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.71.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

