South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Down 3.7%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 262,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

