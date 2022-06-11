South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Down 3.7%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 262,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a market cap of C$13.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (CVE:STS)
Featured Stories
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.