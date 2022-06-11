SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Shares Down 2%

Shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 2,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28.

