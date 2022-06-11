SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Position Boosted by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.4% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $30,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $59.08.

