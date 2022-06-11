SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.53

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.53 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 30.40 ($0.38). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 16,823 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.97.

Get SRT Marine Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Richard Tucker bought 36,405 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £12,377.70 ($15,510.90).

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.