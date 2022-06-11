StableXSwap (STAX) Market Cap Hits $5.96 Million

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $40.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,452.21 or 0.99886944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026690 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00015707 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000062 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000924 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

