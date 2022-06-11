Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Trading Up 2.7%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.69. 1,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 143,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $927.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 665,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,003.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,883 shares in the company, valued at $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

