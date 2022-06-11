stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92 on Exchanges

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

