Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $21,093.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,256,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,374.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $18,750.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.

On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $26,562.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

