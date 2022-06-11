Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $21,093.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,256,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,374.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $18,750.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.
- On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $26,562.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.02.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
