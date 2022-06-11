Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,593 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $47,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,394,000 after purchasing an additional 943,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,030,000 after purchasing an additional 117,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.48 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

